Members Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,447 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.2% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.