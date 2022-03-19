Members Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.