Members Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

