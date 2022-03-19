Members Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.5% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

