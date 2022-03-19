Members Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

