Members Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,598 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $5,903,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.