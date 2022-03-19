Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.82 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

