Members Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

