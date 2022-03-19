Members Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $2,089,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

