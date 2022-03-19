Members Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,792 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

