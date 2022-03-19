Members Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $231.67 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

