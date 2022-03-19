Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Top Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $767.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00245680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.54 or 0.00782417 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

