MenaPay Market Cap Hits $174,477.30 (MPAY)

MenaPay (MPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $174,477.30 and $20.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

