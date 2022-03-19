Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

