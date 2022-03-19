Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

MLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $267.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 186.92 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,455,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,690,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

