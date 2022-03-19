Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $407,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.49. The company has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

