Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Cap of $9.16 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $103,956.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,899,445 coins and its circulating supply is 79,899,347 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

