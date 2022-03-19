Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $29.80 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005175 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.80 million and $38,779.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.62 or 0.07047211 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,750.16 or 0.99918582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,925,834 coins and its circulating supply is 13,781,260 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.