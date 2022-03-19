Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.27 and the highest is $7.35. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $6.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 EPS.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD traded up $16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,405.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,433.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,493.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

