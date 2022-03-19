Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Microchip Technology by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

