Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce $7.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $32.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $40.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

