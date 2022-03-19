Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

