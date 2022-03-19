MILC Platform (MLT) Market Cap Achieves $12.84 Million

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $250,040.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

