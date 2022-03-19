Mina Trading Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $947.98 million and $130.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07001661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.92 or 1.00129815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041719 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 422,340,680 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

