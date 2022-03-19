Minter Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,883.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $1,883.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00214083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,609,292,658 coins and its circulating supply is 5,404,083,091 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

