MIR COIN One Day Volume Reaches $65,792.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $65,792.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

