Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $130.47 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $130.47 million and $62.12 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.77 or 0.07019839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.25 or 0.99789112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

