Mirrored Apple Hits Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $9.44 million and $90,164.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $168.18 or 0.00398265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.37 or 0.06970274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.69 or 0.99822758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041305 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 56,161 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

