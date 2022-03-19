Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Cap Tops $38.27 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $17.36 or 0.00041586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $38.27 million and $236,533.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.