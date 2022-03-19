Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,963.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $37.84 million and approximately $119,963.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $17.16 or 0.00040871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.84 or 0.06976204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.37 or 0.99806496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

