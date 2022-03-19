MobileGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,700.00 (MGO)

MobileGo (MGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.01 million and $35,700.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MobileGo has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00107001 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

