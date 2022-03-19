Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.08.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Moderna stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.15. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,513 shares of company stock worth $44,302,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

