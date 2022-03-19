ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of ModivCare worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ModivCare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,564,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ModivCare stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.