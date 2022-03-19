Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

