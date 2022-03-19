Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $0.82. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 135,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.63. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.