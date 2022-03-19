Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00277496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

