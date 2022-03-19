Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The stock has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.
About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)
