mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.61 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.61 million and $249,224.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.69 or 1.00059475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00261875 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

