MVL (MVL) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, MVL has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $196.97 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00035666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00106387 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,724,236,002 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

