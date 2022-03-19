MXC Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $281.97 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00282583 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003984 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.74 or 0.01198511 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003277 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

