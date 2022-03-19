Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $34.22 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00005547 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $34.22 million and $8,274.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,866.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00745999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00195993 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00024450 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

