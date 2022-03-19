Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 50% This Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 56.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $29,205.07 and approximately $8,131.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,568,926 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

