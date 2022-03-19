Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,916 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

