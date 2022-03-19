National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Lessened by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,217 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.17% of National Vision worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 721,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,250. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. National Vision’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

