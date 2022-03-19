Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GASNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.95) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

