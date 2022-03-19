Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.32 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001233 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013548 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,070,159 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

