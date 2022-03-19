Neblio (NEBL) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $52,742.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00078294 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,070,600 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,973 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.