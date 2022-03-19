Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0336 on Exchanges

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $81.03 million and $18.65 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 128.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,949.75 or 0.99872861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00266757 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

