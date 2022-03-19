NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NBSE opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.73.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
