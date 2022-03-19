Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $736.36 million and $9.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.91 or 0.07032587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,906.08 or 0.99768875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041559 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 739,132,041 coins and its circulating supply is 739,131,442 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

